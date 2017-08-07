Hurricane Irma is now about 405 miles southeast of Miami and steadily moving toward the Florida coast. The Category 4 hurricane is expected to move past the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas today with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. The projected track for the storm has shifted further west of Lake Okeechobee.

South Florida is now under a hurricane and storm surge warning from the Jupiter Inlet south to the Florida Keys including Lake Okeechobee. This means there is a threat of a hurricane in the next 48 hours. There is a mandatory evacuation of the Florida Keys coastal areas of Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The evacuation hotline if you need help is 800-955-5504. To report a power outage call FPL at 800-4OUTAGE.

Florida officials want residents to evacuate the area directly south of Lake Okeechobee as Hurricane Irma approaches.

Evacuations are underway at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach which is located next to the intracoastal waterway. “Good Samaritan Medical Center has suspended all services for the duration of the storm and all patients are being evacuated to our sister hospitals that are further inland. Our focus is on the safety and security of our patients, employees and physicians.”

Gov. Rick Scott released a statement Thursday ordering an immediate voluntary evacuation for cities surrounding the southern half of the lake from Lake Port to Canal Point in Hendry, Palm Beach and Glades counties.

“This decision was made due to our sole focus on life safety as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida,” Scott said Friday at a news conference in West Palm Beach.

Scott made the decision after discussing the Herbert Hoover Dike with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Col. Jason Kirk told Scott the structural integrity of the dike would not be compromised, but excessive wind could push some water over the dike.

Mandatory evacuations are complete in the Florida Keys after 30 thousand residents headed north. Also under mandatory evacuation, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief ordering residents who live along the Atlantic coast to evacuate. A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Broward County residents living east of Federal Highway and in low-lying areas effective Thursday at noon. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel are asking all residents who live within a mile east and west of the Intracoastal Waterway to evacuate inland. Palm Beach County is now under a mandatory evacuation for coastal areas, and mobile homes. Shelters will open Friday at 10 am in Palm Beach County. Martin County shelters will open Saturday morning at 8:00.

Officials in Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas are advising residents who decide to stay that they will not face any criminal arrest or prosecution, but that emergency responders will likely not be able to reach them should a serious event occur during the storm.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is advising undocumented residents that they are safe evacuating to shelters for the storm. School has been cancelled for Thursday and Friday and many schools are being converted into shelters.

For those who plan on being outside in Delray Beach after 2 a.m. Saturday, there will be a city-wide curfew. In West Palm Beach, residents will have a curfew that begins Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs through Monday at 8 a.m. Other cities in Palm Beach County are likely to follow the leads of Delray Beach and West Palm Beach, although none had announced plans for a curfew as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Due to the track of the Irma, airport operations will wind down on Friday afternoon at Miami International Airport, as well as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Fort Myers and Palm Beach International. Operations will be canceled throughout the weekend. Additionally, flights that were scheduled to arrive in MIA Friday from Europe and South America have also been canceled. Our last departure on Friday from Miami is scheduled to depart at 3:49 p.m. ET for Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

At Orlando, operations will wind down Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET, and all flights will be canceled Sunday. Other operations will be evaluated at other Florida airports, including Sarasota and Tampa, and will make adjustments as necessary. Airlines are working to accommodate evacuees in the path of Hurricane Irma. Some airlines are capping ticket prices on single flights at 99 dollars. American announced most of its flights are booked but is trying to add more. Airports will close when winds reach 40 mph.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is activating an additional three-thousand members of the Florida Army and Air National Guard to assist with Hurricane Irma preparedness.

By Friday, all seven-thousand National Guard members will be deployed. They will respond to requests across the state to “ensure communities are fully prepared for the storm.”

Irma is 350 miles across and stands as the strongest storm in Atlantic history. Hurricane force winds extend out 50 miles from the center of Irma with tropical storm force winds extending out upward of 185 miles.

Palm Beach County Mayor Paulette Burdick says 15 local schools will open Friday to serve as shelters during Hurricane Irma. She says that all together, the schools can provide shelter for about 50,000 residents

Bridges leading to the beaches in Broward County will be locked down starting at noon on Friday.

At the order of Gov. Scott, tolls on Florida highways are suspended until further notice. Members of the Florida National Guard have been activated for possible deployment.

Publix Supermarkets has posted a list of updated store hours during the approach of Irma. Click here

The South Florida Water Management District has begun to lower canal levels in advance of possible storm water.

The NFL’s Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Bucs will not play their scheduled Thursday game at Hard Rock Stadium. Other options are being explored

Hurricane supplies, including water and plywood are in short supply across South Florida. Residents are urged to store water in containers and jugs ahead of the storm if bottled water is unavailable.

Hurricane Jose has been upgraded to a category 4 but is expected to go north of Puerto Rico and continue north into the Atlantic.